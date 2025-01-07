Stocks in play: Troilus Gold Corp.

In This Article:
Provided a recap of its 2024 milestones and share its outlook for 2025 as it builds on exploration successes and transitions from resource expansion and feasibility work to detailed engineering and project development, in this open letter to shareholders from Chief Executive Officer, Justin Reid. Troilus Gold Corp. shares T.TLG are trading up 1 cent at $0.31.
