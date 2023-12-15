Stocks in play: Tree Island Steel Ltd.
Has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, on the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company, payable on January 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 29. Tree Island Steel Ltd. shares T.TSL are trading unchanged at $2.99.
