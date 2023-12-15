Stocks in play: Tree Island Steel Ltd.

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Enbridge Inc. is selling its stakes in the Alliance pipeline and Aux Sable gas processing facility to Pembina Pipeline Corp. for $3.1 billion. The Alliance pipeline is a 3,848-kilometre pipeline stretching southeast from B.C. that brings gas into Chicago's Aux Sable, one of the largest natural gas liquids processing facilities in North America. Enbridge currently owns 50 per cent of Alliance and 42.7 per cent of Aux Sable, while Pembina Pipeline owns the remaining 50 per cent of Allian