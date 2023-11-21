Stocks in play: TransAlta Corporation

Announced it has updated its strategic growth targets to 2028 which strengthen the Company's commitment to being a leader in clean electricity by delivering customer-centred power solutions. The growth targets include adding up to 1.75 GW of new capacity to the Company's fleet by investing approximately $3.5 billion to develop, construct or acquire new assets through to the end of 2028. The Company will be providing further details at its Investor Day event, being held today in Toronto and virtually, on its strategic priorities, market outlook, operations, growth opportunities and pipeline, 2024 financial outlook and longer-term plan. TransAlta Corporation shares T.TA are trading down $0.52 at $11.04.



Read: