Canada markets close in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    20,386.26
    +10.33 (+0.05%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,564.96
    -2.22 (-0.05%)
     

  • DOW

    36,170.55
    +45.99 (+0.13%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7364
    +0.0005 (+0.07%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    69.67
    -2.65 (-3.66%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    59,705.89
    +266.31 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    897.45
    +654.77 (+269.81%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,048.10
    +11.80 (+0.58%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,866.61
    +10.57 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1170
    -0.0540 (-1.29%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    14,207.15
    -22.76 (-0.16%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.87
    +0.02 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,515.38
    +25.54 (+0.34%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    33,445.90
    +670.08 (+2.04%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6832
    +0.0020 (+0.29%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS FLAT WITH MORE SIGNS OF WEAKENING U.S. LABOUR MARKET

The soft ADP private-payrolls numbers come ahead of Friday's important monthly jobs report

Stocks in play: Thinkific Labs Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Today announced a suite of new features to support business users on its fast-growth Thinkific Plus platform. Plus provides enterprises with a robust, highly-secure and scalable learning management solution to educate, engage, and retain customers. As detailed in its Q3 2023 earnings report, strong product innovation and strategic investment focused on platform growth have driven continued success, with Plus revenue increasing 38% in the quarter. Thinkific Labs Inc. shares T.THNC are trading down $0.14 at $3.04.

