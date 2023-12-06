Stocks in play: Thinkific Labs Inc.
Today announced a suite of new features to support business users on its fast-growth Thinkific Plus platform. Plus provides enterprises with a robust, highly-secure and scalable learning management solution to educate, engage, and retain customers. As detailed in its Q3 2023 earnings report, strong product innovation and strategic investment focused on platform growth have driven continued success, with Plus revenue increasing 38% in the quarter. Thinkific Labs Inc. shares T.THNC are trading down $0.14 at $3.04.
