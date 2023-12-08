Stocks in play: Tempus Resources Ltd.
Advises that, as announced on December 1, 2023, the company received a defective notice under section 203D of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act) and section 249D of the Act on November 29 (Previous Defective Notice) from shareholders who, as at November 29, held less than 5% of the Company's issued fully paid ordinary shares. Tempus Resources Ltd. shares V.TMRR are trading unchanged at $0.01.
