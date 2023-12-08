Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    20,369.07
    +90.56 (+0.45%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,601.68
    +16.09 (+0.35%)
     

  • DOW

    36,227.11
    +109.73 (+0.30%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7371
    +0.0016 (+0.22%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    71.10
    +1.76 (+2.54%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    59,536.66
    +342.24 (+0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    906.45
    +9.74 (+1.09%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,023.00
    -23.40 (-1.14%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,878.40
    +10.15 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2140
    +0.0850 (+2.06%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    14,393.45
    +53.45 (+0.37%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.24
    +0.18 (+1.38%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,576.79
    +63.07 (+0.84%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    32,307.86
    -550.45 (-1.68%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6838
    +0.0029 (+0.43%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS SHED LOSSES AFTER U.S. JOBS REPORT

Nonfarm payrolls in November up by 200,000, more than consensus estimates

Stocks in play: Tempus Resources Ltd.

Baystreet.ca

Advises that, as announced on December 1, 2023, the company received a defective notice under section 203D of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act) and section 249D of the Act on November 29 (Previous Defective Notice) from shareholders who, as at November 29, held less than 5% of the Company's issued fully paid ordinary shares. Tempus Resources Ltd. shares V.TMRR are trading unchanged at $0.01.

