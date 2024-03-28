Stocks in play: Telesat
Today announced its financial results for the one-year periods ended December 31, 2023. All amounts are in Canadian dollars. Telesat reported consolidated revenue of $704 million, a decrease of 7% ($55 million) compared to the same period in 2022. Telesat’s net income was $583 million compared to a net loss of $82 million for the prior year. Telesat shares T.TSAT are trading unchanged at $12.24.
