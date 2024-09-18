Advertisement
BREAKING:

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS TO BUY OUT BELL'S SHARE OF MLSE FOR $4.7B

The purchase will not affect its debt leverage "and financing will include private investors", Rogers says

Stocks in play: Tecsys Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved the renewal of the Company's normal course issuer bid. Pursuant to the NCIB, during the twelve-month period commencing September 20, 2024, and ending September 19, 2025, Tecsys intends to purchase up to 500,000 Shares, which represents 3.4% of its 14,788,706 issued and outstanding shares as of September 16, 2024. Tecsys Inc. shares T.TCS are trading unchanged at $39.85.

