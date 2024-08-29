Advertisement
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS OPEN HIGHER AFTER NVIDIA EARNINGS

The AI giant's quarterly profit, revenue guidance topped estimates but size of the beats fell short

Stocks in play: TD Bank Group.

Baystreet.ca

Announced the promotion of Carl Hayes, Managing Director, as the new Head of European Cash Equities. Based in London, Carl's appointment supports TDS' continued focus on extending its reach in European equity markets. Carl reports to Sharon Kim, Executive Managing Director and Region Head of Europe, TD Securities and Senior Vice President, TD Bank Group. TD Bank Group. shares T.TD are trading up $0.10 at $80.21.

