Stocks in play: TD Bank Group.

Sky News

Older people are having to fill out a 243-question form to access pension credit and winter fuel payments - a task that will be "daunting" for some, charities have said. The government has launched a campaign urging eligible people to apply for pension credit after Rachel Reeves announced last month that the winter payments would be means-tested. While the length of the form is typical for a means-tested benefit, the amount of information required could be difficult for some older people, charities say.