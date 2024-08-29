Stocks in play: TD Bank Group.
Announced the promotion of Carl Hayes, Managing Director, as the new Head of European Cash Equities. Based in London, Carl's appointment supports TDS' continued focus on extending its reach in European equity markets. Carl reports to Sharon Kim, Executive Managing Director and Region Head of Europe, TD Securities and Senior Vice President, TD Bank Group. TD Bank Group. shares T.TD are trading up $0.10 at $80.21.
Read:
AI and Quantum Computing: The Next Frontier in Cybersecurity with NIST's New Standards
The Future of Medicine: Drug Delivery Innovations Leading a $700 Billion Market
Federal Agencies Turn to AI for Cybersecurity: Investment Opportunities Explored
AI Investment Nears $1 Trillion: Big Tech and New Entrants Battle for Dominance
Exploring the Impact of Agritech on Global Food Supply Chain Stability