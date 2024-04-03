Stocks in play: TC Energy Corporation

Reuters

The strongest quake to hit Taiwan in at least 25 years has also hit a pressure point in the global supply chain. The island accounts for about 90% of production for chipmaker TSMC and while its plants are mostly on the opposite coast from the epicentre, they are full of fragile equipment that's crucial to turning out chips for global firms. TSMC said it had evacuated some fabrication plants and its safety systems were operating normally, while it confirmed details of the impact.