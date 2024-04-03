Stocks in play: TC Energy Corporation
Announced today that the Board of Directors has appointed Sean O’Donnell, currently Senior Vice-President, Capital Markets and Corporate Planning, to succeed Joel Hunter as Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective May 15. Mr. Hunter will remain with the Company until July 1, to support the Company’s 2024 strategic priorities, including the intended spinoff of South Bow, while working closely with Mr. O’Donnell to ensure a smooth transition. TC Energy Corporation shares T.TRP are trading down $0.25 at $54.05.
