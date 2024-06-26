Advertisement
BREAKING:

COUCHE-TARD TAPS ALEX MILLER TO SUCCEED CEO BRIAN HANNASCH

Miller, who's currently chief operating officer, will take over from September 6

Stocks in play: Tantalus Systems

Baystreet.ca

Announced that its user community recently reached 300 utilities with the selection of Tantalus by Henderson Municipal Power & Light. Tantalus Systems shares T.GRID are trading up $0.01 at $1.45.

