Stocks in play: Talisker Resources Ltd.
Closed the second and final tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company. In connection with Tranche 2, the Company issued 875,000 Units at a price of $0.40 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $350,000. Talisker Resources Ltd. shares T.TSK are trading unchanged at $0.31.
