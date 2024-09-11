Advertisement
Canada markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,956.45
    -46.64 (-0.20%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,457.34
    -38.18 (-0.69%)
     

  • DOW

    40,281.58
    -455.38 (-1.12%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7351
    +0.0002 (+0.03%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    66.84
    +1.09 (+1.66%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    76,210.36
    -1,057.05 (-1.37%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.72
    -0.01 (-1.42%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,535.60
    -7.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,082.47
    -14.96 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6650
    +0.0190 (+0.52%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,989.02
    -36.86 (-0.22%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    19.14
    +0.06 (+0.31%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,216.57
    +10.59 (+0.13%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    35,619.77
    -539.39 (-1.49%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6671
    +0.0006 (+0.09%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS OPEN MIXED AFTER RELEASE OF KEY U.S. INFLATION DATA

Print shows headline inflation of 2.5% in August, a slowdown from July's 2.9% annual rate

Stocks in play: Talisker Resources Ltd.

Baystreet.ca

Closed the second and final tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company. In connection with Tranche 2, the Company issued 875,000 Units at a price of $0.40 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $350,000. Talisker Resources Ltd. shares T.TSK are trading unchanged at $0.31.

Read: