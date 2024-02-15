Stocks in play: Surge Energy Inc.

Reuters

The Canadian dollar on Tuesday posted its biggest decline in nearly one year against its U.S. counterpart, as hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data spooked investors who were hoping for an early start to Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. The loonie was trading 1% lower at 1.3585 to the U.S. dollar, or 73.61 U.S. cents, its weakest intraday level since Dec. 13 and its biggest decline since last March. "USD-CAD moved sharply higher today as part of a broader cross-asset response to stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data, which caused the market to push out expectations for the first Fed rate cut," said George Davis, chief technical strategist at RBC Capital Markets.