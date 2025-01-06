Stocks in play: StorageVault Canada Inc.

In This Article:
Has granted, subject to regulatory approval, a total of 1,600,000 options to purchase common shares ?of StorageVault to directors, officers, employees and consultants of StorageVault. The options were ?issued with an exercise price of $4.00 per common share and an expiry date of January 2, 2035. After ?this option issuance, StorageVault has 36,459,000 options issued and outstanding. StorageVault Canada Inc. shares T.SVI are trading unchanged at $4.00.
Read:
-
The Immunotherapy Boom: What It Means for the Future of Cancer Treatment
-
Cash-Flowing Colombian Oil Producer has Plans for 2025 Growth
-
From Crisis to Opportunity: How Advances in Immunotherapy Are Shaping the Oncology Sector
-
New Vaccine Technologies Lead the Charge as Global Immunization Efforts Evolve
-
The Race for Quantum Security: How Governments and Tech Giants Are Preparing for the Threat