Stocks in play: StorageVault Canada Inc.

Has granted, subject to regulatory approval, a total of 1,600,000 options to purchase common shares ?of StorageVault to directors, officers, employees and consultants of StorageVault. The options were ?issued with an exercise price of $4.00 per common share and an expiry date of January 2, 2035. After ?this option issuance, StorageVault has 36,459,000 options issued and outstanding. StorageVault Canada Inc. shares T.SVI are trading unchanged at $4.00.



