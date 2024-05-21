Advertisement
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

NASDAQ SLIPS AFTER RECORD AS INVESTORS AWAIT NVIDIA EARNINGS

Gain in the AI chipmaker's stock price helped lift the tech-heavy index to a record high on Monday

Stocks in play: STLLR Gold Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Announces the assay results from the exploration drilling of prospective targets near the 55 Zone and Westaway Deposits at the Golden Highway Area (western end) of the Tower Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. Exploration drilling at the Colomac Gold Project in the Northwest Territories, Canada, has also commenced. STLLR Gold Inc. shares T.STLR are trading down $0.01 at $1.46.

Read: