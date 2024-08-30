Stocks in play: S Split Corp.
Announces results of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Decrease in net assets attributable to holders of Class A shares amounted to $0.24 million or $0.57 per Class A share. Net assets attributable to holders of Class A shares as at June 30, 2024 were $0.70 million or $1.71 per Class A share. Cash distributions of $0.26 per Preferred Share were paid during the period. S Split Corp. shares T.SBN are trading unchanged at $2.18.
