Advertisement
Canada markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    20,370.69
    +134.40 (+0.66%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,594.53
    +26.73 (+0.59%)
     

  • DOW

    36,206.73
    +255.84 (+0.71%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7411
    +0.0036 (+0.49%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    76.15
    +0.19 (+0.25%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    52,266.14
    +1,356.60 (+2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    800.16
    +8.60 (+1.09%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,080.60
    +23.40 (+1.14%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,850.74
    +41.72 (+2.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2630
    -0.0890 (-2.05%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    14,295.46
    +69.24 (+0.49%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.66
    -0.26 (-2.01%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,529.35
    +75.60 (+1.01%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    33,431.51
    -55.38 (-0.17%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6808
    +0.0038 (+0.56%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS SLIGHTLY HIGHER WITH FED'S POWELL IN FOCUS

Powell: 'Premature' to conclude rate hikes over or 'speculate' when cuts could start

Stocks in play: Spectral Medical Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Today announced that Blair McInnis has provided notice of his resignation as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, which is effective immediately, to pursue a new opportunity. McInnis will assist the Company to ensure a smooth transition. Spectral Medical Inc. shares T.EDT are trading down $0.01 at $0.39.

Read: