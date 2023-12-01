Stocks in play: Spectral Medical Inc.
Today announced that Blair McInnis has provided notice of his resignation as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, which is effective immediately, to pursue a new opportunity. McInnis will assist the Company to ensure a smooth transition. Spectral Medical Inc. shares T.EDT are trading down $0.01 at $0.39.
