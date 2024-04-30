Stocks in play: Solaris Resources Inc.
Announced that the Ecuadorian state-owned mining company, Empresa Nacional Minera, has awarded the Company an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in 10 new explorations concessions. These concessions comprise a land package of ~40,000 hectares adjacent to the Warintza Project and San Carlos-Panantza porphyry copper-molybdenum deposits within the prolific Zamora belt that hosts Ecuador’s largest copper and gold mines to the south. Solaris Resources Inc. shares T.SLS are trading down $0.24 at $5.22.
