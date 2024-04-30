Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,941.80
    -69.82 (-0.32%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,106.17
    -10.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • DOW

    38,176.80
    -209.29 (-0.55%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7275
    -0.0047 (-0.64%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    81.61
    -1.02 (-1.23%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    86,000.88
    -925.06 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,306.86
    -32.21 (-2.40%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,319.60
    -38.10 (-1.62%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,002.93
    -13.10 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6630
    +0.0490 (+1.06%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    15,949.55
    -33.53 (-0.21%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    14.75
    +0.08 (+0.55%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,174.54
    +27.51 (+0.34%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,405.66
    +470.90 (+1.24%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6790
    -0.0034 (-0.50%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS OPEN LOWER WITH FED IN FOCUS, AMAZON EARNINGS ON DECK

Prospect of rate cuts has fallen dramatically since the start of 2024, helping drive up Treasury yields

Stocks in play: Solaris Resources Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Announced that the Ecuadorian state-owned mining company, Empresa Nacional Minera, has awarded the Company an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in 10 new explorations concessions. These concessions comprise a land package of ~40,000 hectares adjacent to the Warintza Project and San Carlos-Panantza porphyry copper-molybdenum deposits within the prolific Zamora belt that hosts Ecuador’s largest copper and gold mines to the south. Solaris Resources Inc. shares T.SLS are trading down $0.24 at $5.22.

Read: