Stocks in play: Solaris Resources Inc.

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The majority of Canadians aspiring to buy a home say they will push their plans to next year or later to wait for interest rates to drop, a new survey shows. Bank of Montreal says 72 per cent of respondents hoping to buy a home will wait until borrowing costs fall — an increase of four per cent compared with last year. The Bank of Canada is widely expected to begin cutting its key lending rate in the second half of the year. BMO Capital Markets senior economist Robert Kavcic said this