Stocks in play: Softchoice Corporation
Announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Gross profit increased by 12.3% year-over-year with 17.5% growth in Software & Cloud and an 11.4% increase in Services, driven by a larger customer base and deepening customer relationships. Adjusted EPS on a diluted basis was $0.27 compared with $0.23 in Q2 2023. Softchoice Corporation shares T.SFTC are trading down $0.01 at $17.99.
