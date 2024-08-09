Advertisement
Stocks in play: Softchoice Corporation

Announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Gross profit increased by 12.3% year-over-year with 17.5% growth in Software & Cloud and an 11.4% increase in Services, driven by a larger customer base and deepening customer relationships. Adjusted EPS on a diluted basis was $0.27 compared with $0.23 in Q2 2023. Softchoice Corporation shares T.SFTC are trading down $0.01 at $17.99.

