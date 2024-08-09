Stocks in play: Softchoice Corporation

Reuters

Poland has charged more than 60 officials from the former Law and Justice (PiS) government with offences related to misuse of funds, while more than 100 others are under investigation, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday. Tusk's pro-European coalition government, in office since December, has made a priority of holding to account those it accuses of wrongdoing under the previous nationalist administration. PiS did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment but its politicians have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.