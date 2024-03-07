Stocks in play: Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.

Announced today acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange of the Company's Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid. Pursuant to the NCIB, the Company proposes to purchase through the facilities of the TSX, other designated exchanges and/or alternative trading systems, from time to time over the next 12 months, if considered advisable, up to a maximum of 2,368,443 common shares of the Company, being approximately 10% of its public float of 23,684,435 Shares as of February 29. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. shares T.ZZZ are trading up $0.53 at $28.83.



