Stocks in play: Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.
Announced today acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange of the Company's Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid. Pursuant to the NCIB, the Company proposes to purchase through the facilities of the TSX, other designated exchanges and/or alternative trading systems, from time to time over the next 12 months, if considered advisable, up to a maximum of 2,368,443 common shares of the Company, being approximately 10% of its public float of 23,684,435 Shares as of February 29. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. shares T.ZZZ are trading up $0.53 at $28.83.
Read:
Global Efforts Intensify to Address Surging Young Adult Colorectal and Anal Cancer Rates
Harnessing AI's $4.4 Trillion Potential Reshapes the Tech Industry Landscape
Critical Push for US Domestic Nickel Needed to Halt Total Reliance on Questionable Foreign Imports
How Argentina’s New Power Moves Look to Lure Even More Lithium Interest Towards the Country
How Recent Biotech Breakthroughs Are Changing the Fight Against Breast Cancer