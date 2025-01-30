Stocks in play: Simply Better Brands Corp.

Announced that it has officially achieved Seed Oil Free Certification for its entire product lineup. "Consumers are increasingly scrutinizing ingredient labels and seeking choices that align with their health priorities," said Erica Groussman , Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of TRUBAR TM. "We're proud to bring this level of transparency and integrity to the market and to offer consumers the highest standards in the plant-based protein bar category." The Seed Oil Free Certification, developed by the Seed Oil Free Alliance, guarantees consumers that the products they choose are free from all seed oils and have undergone independent laboratory testing to ensure the purity of added oils and refined fat ingredients. As awareness grows around the potential health concerns linked to seed oils, this certification provides assurance that certified products meet the highest standards of ingredient transparency and purity. To achieve seed oil free certification, TRUBAR TM successfully reformulated its full product line and worked with the Seed Oil Free Alliance to meet rigorous third-party testing required to verify its bars as seed oil free. The new certification positions TRUBAR TM as a leader in addressing growing concerns around the presence of seed oils in packaged foods. Simply Better Brands Corp. shares V.SBBC are trading off 6 cents at $1.09.



Read: