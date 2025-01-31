Stocks in play: SilverCrest Metals Inc.

In This Article:
Reminds Securityholders of the upcoming deadline to vote at the Company's special meeting of securityholders to be held on Thursday, February 6, at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver Time) to approve the plan of arrangement with Coeur Mining, Inc. SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares T.SIL are trading up $0.06 at $15.90.
