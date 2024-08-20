Advertisement
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS PULL BACK AFTER 8-DAY WINNING STREAK

Netflix shares climb, soar past their 2021 record intraday high of US$701

Stocks in play: Signal Gold Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Announced further assay results from its exploration drilling program at the western extension of the Goldboro Deposit at the Goldboro Project in Nova Scotia. These results are part of the recently completed diamond drilling program that comprised 5,179 metres of drilling from 26 holes (BR-24-440 to 465) and was designed to target near-surface mineral resource potential immediately west of the existing Goldboro Deposit with the goal of delineating additional open-pit Mineral Resources. Signal Gold Inc. shares T.SGNL are trading up $0.01 at $0.09.

