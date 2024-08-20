Stocks in play: Signal Gold Inc.

Yahoo Finance Video

Monday night was the first night of the Democratic National Convention, featuring a surprise appearance from Vice President Kamala Harris. The Harris campaign has been unveiling its economic policies, including plans to help alleviate the housing shortage. Brookings Institution VP and director of economic studies Ben Harris joins Catalysts to discuss the first night of the DNC and Kamala Harris's housing policies. Harris outlines the key takeaways: "When you look at the entirety of the plan, it's really a plan to expand housing supply with this one other tax credit targeted narrowly at first-time home buyers who don't have enough for a down payment. But this is really a supply plan if you want to look at the dollars. I've seen scores that put her housing supply expansion at around $100 billion." He continues with: "The first-time homebuyer tax credit hasn't been scored yet, but it'll probably be in the tens of billions. Nowhere near the $100 billion cost for the expansion. She's really doubling down on the Biden administration approach that just simply wants to build more houses and wants to collaborate with the private sector to do that." For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Catalysts. This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino