Stocks in play: Sienna Senior Living Inc.
Today announced a dividend of $0.078 per common share of the Company for the month of December 2023, representing $0.936 per Common Share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be payable on January 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as at December 29, 2023. Sienna Senior Living Inc. shares T.SIA are trading up $0.01 at $11.30.
