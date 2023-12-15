Advertisement
Canada markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P/TSX

    20,645.30
    -133.50 (-0.64%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,712.13
    -7.42 (-0.16%)
     

  • DOW

    37,156.48
    -91.87 (-0.25%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7472
    +0.0013 (+0.18%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    71.30
    -0.28 (-0.39%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    56,461.39
    -638.41 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.67
    -18.55 (-2.09%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,047.90
    +3.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,997.30
    -3.21 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9200
    -0.0100 (-0.25%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    14,802.38
    +40.82 (+0.28%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.19
    -0.29 (-2.32%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,575.89
    -73.09 (-0.96%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    32,970.55
    +284.30 (+0.87%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6842
    +0.0061 (+0.90%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS RETREAT AT OPEN; NEW DOW RECORD IN SIGHT

Major U.S. indices have posted six winning sessions in a row on Fed hopes

Stocks in play: Sienna Senior Living Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Today announced a dividend of $0.078 per common share of the Company for the month of December 2023, representing $0.936 per Common Share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be payable on January 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as at December 29, 2023. Sienna Senior Living Inc. shares T.SIA are trading up $0.01 at $11.30.

