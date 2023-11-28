Stocks in play: Shopify Inc.
Announced today that Shopify merchants reached a record $9.3 billion in sales over Black Friday Cyber Monday weekend - a 24% increase from last year. Shopify Inc. shares T.SHOP are trading unchanged at $100.51.
