Advertisement
Canada markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    20,058.09
    +25.43 (+0.13%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,555.36
    +4.93 (+0.11%)
     

  • DOW

    35,444.78
    +111.31 (+0.32%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7363
    +0.0017 (+0.24%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    76.71
    +1.85 (+2.47%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    51,123.17
    +1,099.32 (+2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    778.26
    +13.57 (+1.78%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,031.90
    +19.50 (+0.97%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,799.33
    -1.82 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3570
    -0.0320 (-0.73%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    14,246.18
    +5.16 (+0.04%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.67
    -0.02 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,457.47
    -3.23 (-0.04%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    33,408.39
    -39.28 (-0.12%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6704
    +0.0003 (+0.04%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS SWING HIGHER AS NOVEMBER RALLY EYES EXTENDED RUN

Investors to keep close watch on key U.S. economic data for sense of next Fed rate move

Stocks in play: Shopify Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Announced today that Shopify merchants reached a record $9.3 billion in sales over Black Friday Cyber Monday weekend - a 24% increase from last year. Shopify Inc. shares T.SHOP are trading unchanged at $100.51.

Read: