Stocks in play: Sernova Corp.

Stocks (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) are trading mixed as markets digest this morning's release of third-quarter earnings from major banks. As the earnings season kicks off, Citi U.S. equity strategist Drew Pettit joins Morning Brief to discuss his market outlook for the period. Pettit anticipates that market reactions to earnings throughout the third quarter may be "potentially more muted," particularly in the growth sector compared to the value sector. Regarding actual results, he expects them to be "better than what we typically see," though he notes that quarterly beats in the US are "normal" and therefore expected. Pettit highlights several factors influencing the market, including the upcoming election, geopolitical concerns, Federal Reserve policy, incoming economic data, and companies with high valuations. He suggests, "It's a great time for a CEO to level-set a little bit" when it comes to earnings, as fourth-quarter projections tend to be adjusted downward as third-quarter numbers are reported. When asked about areas of concern in the market, Pettit points to the manufacturing sector in the short term, noting, "You're just not sure what's going to reignite things. "