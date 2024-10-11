Stocks in play: Sernova Corp.
Announced key new appointments to its executive leadership team. This strategic move reflects Sernova's commitment to enhancing communication with stakeholders and corporate governance, as the company drives its’ innovative research and ongoing clinical development programs. Sernova Corp. shares T.SVA are trading unchanged at $0.26.
Read:
From Farm to Table Restaurants See Profit Potential in Sustainability
FDA Oncology Approvals Accelerate as Global Cancer Rates Set to Climb 77%
How Rakovina Therapeutics is Integrating AI to Break Cancer’s Codes
Energy Storage and Battery Tech Set to Lead the Future of Green Energy Innovation
Gold and Silver Miners Reap Rewards as Metal Prices Reach New Highs