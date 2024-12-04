Stocks in play: Scope Technologies Corp

In This Article:
Announces changes to its Board of Directors, further strengthening its leadership team to support the Company's growth and strategic initiatives. Scope Technologies is proud to welcome Shoukri Kattan to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. With over 20 years of experience spanning startups and enterprises in AI, MedTech, and digital health, Mr. Kattan brings a wealth of knowledge in technology innovation and market strategy to the Company. Scope Technologies Corp shares C.SCPE are trading up one cent at $1.41.
