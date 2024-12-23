Stocks in play: Scope Technologies Corp

Announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 750,000 units at a price of $1.40 to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,050,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $1.80 for a period of two years upon issuance. Scope Technologies Corp shares C.SCPE are trading up $0.11 at $1.26.



