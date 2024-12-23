Stocks in play: Scope Technologies Corp

In This Article:
Announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 750,000 units at a price of $1.40 to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,050,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $1.80 for a period of two years upon issuance. Scope Technologies Corp shares C.SCPE are trading up $0.11 at $1.26.
Read:
-
From Crisis to Opportunity: How Advances in Immunotherapy Are Shaping the Oncology Sector
-
New Vaccine Technologies Lead the Charge as Global Immunization Efforts Evolve
-
The Race for Quantum Security: How Governments and Tech Giants Are Preparing for the Threat
-
Early-Onset Cancer Trends Spark Interest in Promising Oncology Pipelines
-
Health AI Revolution: Experts Predict Major Advancements in AI-Powered Healthcare in 2025