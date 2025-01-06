Stocks in play: Scope Technologies Corp

In This Article:
Announces a $1 million CAD convertible debt financing from First Majestic Silver Corp., a publicly traded mining company, in addition to its previously announced $1.8 million CAD non-brokered private placement financing. This strategic funding will be allocated to operational growth, business development, and product management, further advancing Scope Technologies' mission to deliver quantum-resistant encryption and data storage solutions to businesses worldwide. Scope Technologies Corp shares C.SCPE are trading unchanged at $1.38.
