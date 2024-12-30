Stocks in play: Scope Technologies Corp

Announces further to its news release dated December 23, 2024 announcing a non-brokered private placement, the Company will upsize the Offering from 750,000 units to 1,285,714 Units at a price of $1.40 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,800,000. Each Unit will continue to consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $1.80 for a period of two years upon issuance. Scope Technologies Corp shares C.SCPE are trading up $0.04 at $1.79.



