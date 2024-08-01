Stocks in play: Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.
Today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted Sagicor's notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid through which Sagicor may purchase up to 8,951,359 of Sagicor's common shares during the 12-month period commencing June 24, 2024 and ending June 23, 2025. The number of shares authorized for purchase represents 10 percent of the public float. Sagicor had 141,151,614 issued and outstanding common shares as of June 12, 2024. Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. shares T.SFC are trading unchanged at $6.00.
