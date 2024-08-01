Stocks in play: Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Storyful

Australian zookeepers captured stunning footage of giraffes, rhinos, and ostriches walking through a foggy landscape in a safari park near Melbourne on Tuesday, July 30.Videos taken by the Werribee Open Range Zoo show the African animals grazing in the mist, in what the park called a “scene straight out of an eerie dream.”The zoo said the animals were unbothered by the fog, and that “they delved into their breakfast delivered by keepers before enjoying the winter sunshine later in the afternoon.”The thick fog caused several delays at Melbourne Airport due to reduced visibility, according to a local news report. Credit: Werribee Open Range Zoo via Storyful