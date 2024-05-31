Stocks in play: Restaurant Brands International Inc.
Announced today that Sami Siddiqui, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at TD Cowen's Annual Future of the Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 4 at 3:05pm Eastern Time. Restaurant Brands International Inc. shares T.QSR are trading up $1.01 at $92.34.
