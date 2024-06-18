Stocks in play: Restaurant Brands International Inc.
Will release its second quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, August 8. An investor conference call will be hosted that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Restaurant Brands International Inc. shares T.QSR are trading unchanged at $95.13.
