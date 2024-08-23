Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    23,271.28
    +233.81 (+1.02%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,635.92
    +65.28 (+1.17%)
     

  • DOW

    41,111.23
    +398.45 (+0.98%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7394
    +0.0049 (+0.67%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    74.54
    +1.53 (+2.10%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    83,587.30
    +1,566.03 (+1.91%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.81
    -0.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,553.30
    +36.60 (+1.45%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,189.45
    +39.42 (+1.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8010
    -0.0610 (-1.58%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,916.37
    +297.02 (+1.69%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    16.06
    +1.26 (+8.51%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,316.57
    +28.57 (+0.34%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,364.27
    +153.26 (+0.40%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6622
    +0.0014 (+0.21%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS RALLY AS INVESTORS CHEER POWELL SPEECH

Fed chair: 'Time has come' to begin cutting interest rates

Stocks in play: Radius Gold Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Announced initial results of the exploration program on its Plata Verde silver project in Chihuahua, Mexico. Radius, in partnership with Minera San Julian, S.A. de C.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Fresnillo plc, are targeting bulk minable, underground silver resources at the historic Plata Verde mines. Radius Gold Inc. shares V.RDU are trading unchanged at $0.07.

Read: