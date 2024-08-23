Stocks in play: Radius Gold Inc.

Associated Press

Two freelance journalists in the strife-torn nation of Myanmar were killed, one allegedly after being captured, when security forces raided the home of one of them in the southern state of Mon, colleagues and media reports said Friday. Win Htut Oo, 26, a freelancer working for DVB — the Democratic Voice of Burma, an online and broadcast news agency — and Htet Myat Thu, 28, were the latest journalists to be killed by the security forces of the ruling military, which seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. DVB described the two as close friends.