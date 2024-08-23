Stocks in play: Radius Gold Inc.
Announced initial results of the exploration program on its Plata Verde silver project in Chihuahua, Mexico. Radius, in partnership with Minera San Julian, S.A. de C.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Fresnillo plc, are targeting bulk minable, underground silver resources at the historic Plata Verde mines. Radius Gold Inc. shares V.RDU are trading unchanged at $0.07.
Read:
Federal Agencies Turn to AI for Cybersecurity: Investment Opportunities Explored
AI Investment Nears $1 Trillion: Big Tech and New Entrants Battle for Dominance
Exploring the Impact of Agritech on Global Food Supply Chain Stability
Innovative Agritech Solutions Powering the Future of Sustainable Agriculture
Tech Companies Answering NIST's Quantum Encryption Standards with Innovative Solutions