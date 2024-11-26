Stocks in play: Probe Gold Inc.

Provided an update on the Novador development program, including progress on its Environmental Baseline Studies. The Company has successfully completed the second year of its three-year baseline program, which focuses on collecting data on the biophysical components of the project area. These studies are essential for documenting the existing environmental conditions and play a critical role in the permitting process, facilitating the overall advancement of the Novador project. Probe Gold Inc. shares T.PRB are trading unchanged at $1.51.



Read: