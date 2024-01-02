Stocks in play: Primo Water Corporation
Has closed the previously announced sale of a significant portion of Primo Water's International businesses in an all-cash transaction for $575 million. The Transaction excluded the Aimia Foods, United Kingdom, Portugal, and Israel businesses, but each of these will be sold across 2024. Primo Water Corporation shares T.PRMW are trading unchanged at $19.96.
