Canada markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    20,904.08
    -54.36 (-0.26%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,732.09
    -37.74 (-0.79%)
     

  • DOW

    37,608.74
    -80.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7504
    -0.0047 (-0.62%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    71.72
    +0.07 (+0.10%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    60,385.62
    +3,606.63 (+6.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,074.70
    +2.90 (+0.14%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,017.77
    -9.31 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9430
    +0.0770 (+1.99%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    14,765.03
    -246.32 (-1.64%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.93
    +1.48 (+11.89%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,692.61
    -40.63 (-0.53%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    33,464.17
    -75.43 (-0.22%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6847
    +0.0013 (+0.19%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS DECLINE TO START NEW YEAR AS APPLE SLIPS

Tech names fall after Barclays analysts downgraded their rating on Apple's stock

Stocks in play: Primo Water Corporation

Baystreet.ca

Has closed the previously announced sale of a significant portion of Primo Water's International businesses in an all-cash transaction for $575 million. The Transaction excluded the Aimia Foods, United Kingdom, Portugal, and Israel businesses, but each of these will be sold across 2024. Primo Water Corporation shares T.PRMW are trading unchanged at $19.96.

