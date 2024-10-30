Stocks in play: Prairie Provident Resources Inc.

Announces that Ryan Rawlyk has resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer of Prairie Provident to pursue other interests. In conjunction with Rawlyk’s resignation, the Company announces the appointment of Dale Miller as Executive Chairman, succeeding Patrick McDonald who has retired as Chairman. Mr. Miller has served as a director of the Company since August 2023 and is a professional engineer with over 40 years of industry experience. As Executive Chairman, Miller will oversee all activities of Prairie Provident and lead its management team. Prairie Provident Resources Inc. shares T.PPR are trading unchanged at $0.04.



