Stocks in play: PetroTal Corp.
Announces its fully funded 2024 budget. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated. Average 2024 production and sales target of 17,000 barrels of oil per day ("bopd"), expected to grow 20% year on year. The production forecast assumes a dry season as severe as in 2023 with a quarterly profile of (Q1 18,500 bopd, Q2 19,000 bopd, Q3 13,000 bopd, Q4 17,500 bopd); Investing $107 million at the Bretana oilfield, including three new oil wells, alongside infrastructure growth in line with the field's development plan with flexibility for reduction at lower Brent levels. PetroTal Corp. shares T.TAL are trading up $0.01 at $0.82.
Read:
Strategic Partnerships and Technological Innovations Propel Argentina's Lithium Sector to New Heights
Lithium M&A Activity Heats Up Again on New Deals in Argentina’s Lithium Triangle
South America's Lithium Potential Sparks Global Competition Amid Renewable Energy Push
South America's Lithium Potential Sparks Global Competition Amid Renewable Energy Push
Harnessing AI's $4.4 Trillion Potential Reshapes the Tech Industry Landscape