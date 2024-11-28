Stocks in play: Pet Valu Holdings Ltd.

Announced today the acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange of the Company's notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid. Pursuant to the NCIB, the Company may purchase for cancellation up to an aggregate of 3,572,004 common shares in the capital of the Company, representing approximately 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares. Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. shares T.PET are trading down $0.01 at $26.85.



