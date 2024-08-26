Stocks in play: Orla Mining Ltd.
Announced the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report, continuing to highlight the Company's commitment to environmental, social, and governance initiatives. Orla operates the Camino Rojo mine in Zacatecas, Mexico and is developing the South Railroad project in Nevada, with active exploration programs at both sites. Orla Mining Ltd. shares T.OLA are trading up $0.02 at $5.92.
Read:
The Future of Medicine: Drug Delivery Innovations Leading a $700 Billion Market
Federal Agencies Turn to AI for Cybersecurity: Investment Opportunities Explored
AI Investment Nears $1 Trillion: Big Tech and New Entrants Battle for Dominance
Exploring the Impact of Agritech on Global Food Supply Chain Stability
Innovative Agritech Solutions Powering the Future of Sustainable Agriculture