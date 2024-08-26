Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    23,385.55
    +99.47 (+0.43%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,630.94
    -3.67 (-0.07%)
     

  • DOW

    41,369.21
    +194.13 (+0.47%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7418
    +0.0014 (+0.19%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    77.49
    +2.66 (+3.55%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    85,488.09
    -1,080.72 (-1.25%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.79
    -0.02 (-2.57%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,551.30
    +5.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,234.89
    +16.19 (+0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    +0.0110 (+0.29%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,762.48
    -115.31 (-0.65%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    16.08
    +1.28 (+8.64%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,327.78
    +39.78 (+0.48%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,110.22
    -254.05 (-0.66%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6641
    +0.0031 (+0.47%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS RISE AT OPEN AS RATE-CUT BETS SHIFT AFTER JACKSON HOLE

Oil prices jump amid reports of production shutdowns in Libya, fears of escalating Mideast tensions

Stocks in play: Orla Mining Ltd.

Baystreet.ca

Announced the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report, continuing to highlight the Company's commitment to environmental, social, and governance initiatives. Orla operates the Camino Rojo mine in Zacatecas, Mexico and is developing the South Railroad project in Nevada, with active exploration programs at both sites. Orla Mining Ltd. shares T.OLA are trading up $0.02 at $5.92.

Read: