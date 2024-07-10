Stocks in play: Orezone Gold Corporation
Has secured binding commitments totaling over $105 million to fully finance the construction of the Phase II hard rock expansion at its flagship Bomboré Gold Mine. With this financing, the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a positive construction decision for this brownfield expansion. Orezone Gold Corporation shares T.ORE are trading up $0.02 at $0.68.
