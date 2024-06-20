Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,618.67
    +101.77 (+0.47%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,492.05
    +5.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • DOW

    38,899.48
    +64.62 (+0.17%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7304
    +0.0007 (+0.09%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    82.21
    +0.64 (+0.78%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    88,829.56
    -183.59 (-0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,350.49
    -32.18 (-2.33%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,372.30
    +25.40 (+1.08%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,032.07
    +6.84 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2810
    +0.0640 (+1.52%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,861.48
    -0.76 (-0.00%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.90
    +0.42 (+3.37%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,262.65
    +57.54 (+0.70%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,633.02
    +62.26 (+0.16%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6806
    +0.0019 (+0.28%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

S&P 500, NASDAQ EXTEND GAINS AS NVIDIA SURGE CONTINUES

Nvidia stock up 3% in early trading; shares have climbed more than 170% so far this year

Stocks in play: Numinus Wellness Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Announces execution of a letter of intent to acquire MedBright AI Investments Inc. by way of a statutory plan of arrangement. Numinus Wellness Inc. shares T.NUMI are trading unchanged at $0.05.

Read: