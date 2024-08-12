Advertisement
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS FALL AHEAD OF KEY SIGNALS ON INFLATION, ECONOMY

Wall Street is coming off a whipsaw week that has left markets jumpy and 'on edge'

Stocks in play: Numinus Wellness Inc.

Comments on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision to not approve Lykos Therapeutics' new drug application for MDMA (midomafetamine capsules) used in combination with psychological intervention for individuals with post-traumatic stress disorder. According to a news release issued by Lykos Therapeutics, the FDA has requested that an additional Phase 3 study be conducted to study the safety and efficacy of MDMA further. Numinus Wellness Inc. shares T.NUMI are trading down $0.01 at $0.04.

Read: