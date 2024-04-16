Stocks in play: NOA Lithium Brines Inc

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The stock price for Donald Trump's social media company slid again Monday, pushing it more than 66% below its peak set late last month. Trump Media & Technology Group closed down 18.4% at $26.61 as more of the euphoria that surrounded the stock fades. It's a sharp comedown since nearing $80 after the owner of Truth Socialmerged with a shell company to get its stock trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol “DJT,” for Trump's initials. Part of the decline may be due to criticism that