Stocks in play: NOA Lithium Brines Inc
Announced the retention of PI Financial Corp. as its corporate financial advisor to assist in evaluating various options for its Arizaro Project on behalf of the Directors of the Company and its shareholders. NOA Lithium Brines Inc shares V.NOAL are trading unchanged at $0.26.
