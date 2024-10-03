Advertisement
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS PARE LOSSES IN WAIT FOR JOBS REPORT, MIDEAST MOVES

In focus is whether the data will reinforce trend of steady cooling or show signs of cracks

Stocks in play: NFI Group Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Today announced that Go-Ahead Group subsidiary Go-Ahead London has ordered 32 Enviro100EV small electric buses in the second deal with an operator in the capital for the manufacturer’s next-generation electric buses. NFI Group Inc. shares T.NFI are trading down $0.36 at $17.95.

