Stocks in play: NFI Group Inc.
Today announced that Go-Ahead Group subsidiary Go-Ahead London has ordered 32 Enviro100EV small electric buses in the second deal with an operator in the capital for the manufacturer’s next-generation electric buses. NFI Group Inc. shares T.NFI are trading down $0.36 at $17.95.
Read:
Energy Storage and Battery Tech Set to Lead the Future of Green Energy Innovation
Gold and Silver Miners Reap Rewards as Metal Prices Reach New Highs
DOE Injects Billions into Battery Recycling in Response to Growing EV Market Developments
How AI and Quantum Computing Are Transforming Security in 2024 and Beyond
AI in Healthcare Set for Explosive Growth with Projections Hitting $613 Billion by 2034