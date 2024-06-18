Stocks in play: NexGen Energy Ltd.
Announced the appointment of Susannah Pierce to the Company Board of Directors following the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting that took place Monday, June 17. NexGen Energy Ltd. shares T.NXE are trading unchanged at $9.66.
Read:
US Bans Russian Uranium Imports: What It Means for the Future of Nuclear Power
Investment in AI Reaches New Heights: Key Insights for Retail Investors
Beyond Big Tech: Key Players Fueling the $1.8 Trillion AI Infrastructure Boom
The Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer: Biotech Firms Develop New Solutions for Rising Gen X Cases
The Race for Copper: Why Recycling and New Discoveries Are Crucial for Future Tech