Advertisement
Canada markets close in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    23,057.39
    -64.34 (-0.28%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,631.13
    +10.28 (+0.18%)
     

  • DOW

    40,871.38
    -19.11 (-0.05%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7354
    -0.0004 (-0.05%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    72.07
    +0.14 (+0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    82,289.89
    +1,840.00 (+2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,308.28
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,520.50
    -27.00 (-1.06%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,171.37
    +0.82 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    +0.0570 (+1.51%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,971.68
    +52.70 (+0.29%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    16.00
    +1.20 (+8.12%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,294.71
    +11.28 (+0.14%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,211.01
    +259.21 (+0.68%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6609
    +0.0013 (+0.20%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS RISE AT OPEN AS RATE-CUT CONVICTION RUNS HIGH

Fresh U.S. labour market data, start of Jackson Hole symposium take centrestage

Stocks in play: Nano One® Materials Corp.

Baystreet.ca

Is announcing the streamlining of its operations, allowing for increased focus on lithium iron phosphate, joint ventures, contracted projects, accelerated path to revenue generation, and growth through licensing. Nano One® Materials Corp. shares T.NANO are trading unchanged at $0.75.

Read: