Stocks in play: Nano One® Materials Corp.
Is announcing the streamlining of its operations, allowing for increased focus on lithium iron phosphate, joint ventures, contracted projects, accelerated path to revenue generation, and growth through licensing. Nano One® Materials Corp. shares T.NANO are trading unchanged at $0.75.
