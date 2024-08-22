Stocks in play: Nano One® Materials Corp.

Reuters

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said Thursday he was on board with a September rate cut as long as the data performs as he expects it to. When it comes to an imminent move down in the cost of short-term borrowing, “for me, barring any surprise in the data we'll get between now and then, I think we need to start this process” of lowering rates, Harker said in an interview with Reuters as he attends the Kansas City Fed’s annual research conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Harker said the size of any given move was less important than how the overall scope of cuts plays out, noting “I think a slow, methodical approach down is the right way to go.”