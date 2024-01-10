Stocks in play: Meridian Mining UK S
Reports its strategy to further advance multiple prospects within the Cabaçal VMS Belt as part of a "Hub and Spoke" strategy to maximize value for shareholders. The Cabaçal Project's current engineering and drill programs will be upgraded to complete a Pre-Feasibility Study on an expanded production case, to delineate higher certainty of the core asset value. Meridian Mining UK S shares T.MNO are trading unchanged at $0.35.
