Canada markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,000.97
    +29.99 (+0.14%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,761.84
    +5.34 (+0.11%)
     

  • DOW

    37,585.06
    +59.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7473
    +0.0002 (+0.03%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    73.09
    +0.85 (+1.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    60,145.01
    -2,290.87 (-3.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,034.30
    +1.30 (+0.06%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,966.99
    -1.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9890
    -0.0300 (-0.75%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    14,865.52
    +7.81 (+0.05%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.72
    -0.04 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,662.93
    -21.03 (-0.27%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    34,441.72
    +678.54 (+2.01%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6833
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS REBOUND AT OPEN IN COUNTDOWN TO U.S. CPI DATA

Recent days have seen worries rise that investors are pricing in too many rate cuts in 2024

Stocks in play: Meridian Mining UK S

Reports its strategy to further advance multiple prospects within the Cabaçal VMS Belt as part of a "Hub and Spoke" strategy to maximize value for shareholders. The Cabaçal Project's current engineering and drill programs will be upgraded to complete a Pre-Feasibility Study on an expanded production case, to delineate higher certainty of the core asset value. Meridian Mining UK S shares T.MNO are trading unchanged at $0.35.

