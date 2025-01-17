Stocks in play: Medical Facilities Corporation

In This Article:
Announced today its intention to commence a substantial issuer bid to purchase, for cancellation, a number of common shares of the Corporation for an aggregate purchase price not exceeding $80,750,000. The Corporation anticipates that the Offer will commence on or about January 20, 2025, and will expire at 11:59 p.m. (Toronto time) on February 24, 2025. Medical Facilities Corporation shares T.DR are trading up $1.00 at $16.50.
