Advertisement
Canada markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    20,754.12
    +59.10 (+0.29%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,758.55
    +19.34 (+0.41%)
     

  • DOW

    37,183.05
    -83.62 (-0.22%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7407
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    73.17
    +0.61 (+0.84%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    57,380.43
    +24.65 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,013.70
    +7.20 (+0.36%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,913.17
    -14.14 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1150
    +0.0090 (+0.22%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    15,001.89
    +146.27 (+0.98%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    14.29
    -0.50 (-3.38%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,463.84
    +17.55 (+0.24%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    35,466.17
    -11.58 (-0.03%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6815
    +0.0014 (+0.21%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS OPEN MIXED AS CHIPMAKERS SHINE

Techs in the vanguard after a bullish AI-fuelled revenue outlook from TSMC

Stocks in play: MedBright AI Investments Inc.

Baystreet.ca
·1 min read

Announced today that it has achieved its near term goal of total clinic revenue under management with MedMatrix, the AI-powered data analytics platform. 14 clinics in total across the US and Canada, representing an estimated US$100M in total clinic revenue 1, are now using MedMatrix. “The adoption of MedMatrix has been extraordinary, with multiple clinic groups signing on in just two short months,” said Dr. Jaime Gerber, Chairman of MedBright AI. “We look forward to continued expansion to many more clinic groups and continuing our rapid growth trajectory.” MedBright AI Investments Inc. shares C.MBAI are trading up 2 cents at $0.26.

Read: