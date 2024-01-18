Stocks in play: MedBright AI Investments Inc.

Announced today that it has achieved its near term goal of total clinic revenue under management with MedMatrix, the AI-powered data analytics platform. 14 clinics in total across the US and Canada, representing an estimated US$100M in total clinic revenue 1, are now using MedMatrix. “The adoption of MedMatrix has been extraordinary, with multiple clinic groups signing on in just two short months,” said Dr. Jaime Gerber, Chairman of MedBright AI. “We look forward to continued expansion to many more clinic groups and continuing our rapid growth trajectory.” MedBright AI Investments Inc. shares C.MBAI are trading up 2 cents at $0.26.



