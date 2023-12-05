Advertisement
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS SLIP AT OPEN AHEAD OF FRESH JOBS DATA

Reading on October job openings set to show slowing demand in labour market

Stocks in play: Mainstreet Equity Corp.

Baystreet.ca

In Q4 2023, posted its eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit, year-over-year growth across all key operating metrics. The company views these results as a significant achievement given that Mainstreet has been operating through successive quarters of historically severe headwinds. Capping off this highly successful fiscal year, it is looking forward to strong tailwinds in fiscal 2024. Mainstreet Equity Corp. shares T.MEQ are trading unchanged at $139.60.

